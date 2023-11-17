Seoul shares open lower on US economic data

Most Popular
Seoul shares open lower on US economic dataBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 17, 2023 - 09:33
South Korean stocks opened lower Friday as investors sat on the sidelines as data cautiously raised speculation that the US economy is cooling.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 17.12 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,471.06 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.13 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.07 percent.
Data showed that the unemployment benefit claims in the world's largest economy have reached the highest level in three months. The US industrial output also shed 0.6 percent on-month in October.
In Seoul, top tech giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.41 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 2.26 percent.
No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.43 percent, and its smaller sister Kia shed 0.47 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis decreased 1.08 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,296.3 won against the US dollar, up 0.6 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
