Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [From the Scene] Half a million take Suneung as nation holds its breath

    [From the Scene] Half a million take Suneung as nation holds its breath
  2. 2

    Why Suneung is always on a Thursday

    Why Suneung is always on a Thursday
  3. 3

    High school dropout vlogs become more popular

    High school dropout vlogs become more popular
  4. 4

    Yoon heads to US for APEC, possible meeting with Xi

    Yoon heads to US for APEC, possible meeting with Xi
  5. 5

    Yearly national college entrance exam kicks off nationwide

    Yearly national college entrance exam kicks off nationwide
  1. 6

    Samsung, SK chiefs may accompany president during visit to Netherlands

    Samsung, SK chiefs may accompany president during visit to Netherlands
  2. 7

    Biden, Xi's 'blunt' talks yield deals on military, fentanyl

    Biden, Xi's 'blunt' talks yield deals on military, fentanyl
  3. 8

    Production teams called out for carelessness

    Production teams called out for carelessness
  4. 9

    In France, PM rallies support in final push for Busan Expo 2030

    In France, PM rallies support in final push for Busan Expo 2030
  5. 10

    Yoon calls for enhancing connectivity of world economy with APEC at center

    Yoon calls for enhancing connectivity of world economy with APEC at center
피터빈트

S. Korea secures 5th consecutive term on UNESCO executive board

By Hwang Joo-young

Published : Nov. 17, 2023 - 10:16

    • Link copied

The 42nd session of the General Conference takes place at UNESCO Headquarters, Paris, Wednesday. (UNESCO) The 42nd session of the General Conference takes place at UNESCO Headquarters, Paris, Wednesday. (UNESCO)

South Korea has been elected to the executive board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for a four-year term from 2023 to 2027, the Foreign Ministry announced Thursday.

The country's election to the 58-member body for the 2023-2027 term took place during the 42nd session of the general conference held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Wednesday.

South Korea joined UNESCO in 1950 and has served as an executive board member nine times since its first election to the board in 1987. This year's election marks South Korea's fifth consecutive term on the executive board.

"As an executive board member of UNESCO for the next four years, our government will actively participate in discussions at UNESCO, and make active efforts to help achieve its goal of international peace and common prosperity for humanity," the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

More from Headlines