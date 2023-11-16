S. Korea secures 5th consecutive term on UNESCO executive board

South Korea has been elected to the executive board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for a four-year term from 2023 to 2027, the Foreign Ministry announced Thursday.

The country's election to the 58-member body for the 2023-2027 term took place during the 42nd session of the general conference held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Wednesday.

South Korea joined UNESCO in 1950 and has served as an executive board member nine times since its first election to the board in 1987. This year's election marks South Korea's fifth consecutive term on the executive board.

"As an executive board member of UNESCO for the next four years, our government will actively participate in discussions at UNESCO, and make active efforts to help achieve its goal of international peace and common prosperity for humanity," the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.