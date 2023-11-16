Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [From the Scene] Half a million take Suneung as nation holds its breath

    [From the Scene] Half a million take Suneung as nation holds its breath
  2. 2

    Why Suneung is always on a Thursday

    Why Suneung is always on a Thursday
  3. 3

    High school dropout vlogs become more popular

    High school dropout vlogs become more popular
  4. 4

    Yoon heads to US for APEC, possible meeting with Xi

    Yoon heads to US for APEC, possible meeting with Xi
  5. 5

    Yearly national college entrance exam kicks off nationwide

    Yearly national college entrance exam kicks off nationwide
  1. 6

    Samsung, SK chiefs may accompany president during visit to Netherlands

    Samsung, SK chiefs may accompany president during visit to Netherlands
  2. 7

    Biden, Xi's 'blunt' talks yield deals on military, fentanyl

    Biden, Xi's 'blunt' talks yield deals on military, fentanyl
  3. 8

    Production teams called out for carelessness

    Production teams called out for carelessness
  4. 9

    In France, PM rallies support in final push for Busan Expo 2030

    In France, PM rallies support in final push for Busan Expo 2030
  5. 10

    Yoon calls for enhancing connectivity of world economy with APEC at center

    Yoon calls for enhancing connectivity of world economy with APEC at center
소아쌤

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : Nov. 17, 2023 - 09:01

    • Link copied

“The Boy and the Heron”

(Japan)

Opened Oct. 25

Animation

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Twelve-year-old Mahito finds a new home following the death of his mom. But after encountering a talking heron who tells Mahito that his mom is still alive, he decides to leave the town in search of her, which leads him to a whole other world.

“The Marvels”

(US)

Opened Nov. 8

Action

Directed by Nia DaCosta

A sequel to “Captain Marvel” (2019), the film follows the story of Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan, as Danvers -- Captain Marvel -- travels to the past amid a destabilized universe.

“New Normal”

(South Korea)

Opened Nov. 8

Thriller

Directed by Jung Bum-shik

A story about four days in Seoul in 2022, during which never-before-experienced chaos puts people at risk from unexpected fears that are hidden in everyday life and public spaces.

“The Boys”

(South Korea)

Opened Nov. 1

Drama/Crime

Directed by Chung Ji-young

Based on a high-profile case, the film revolves around three young men who were falsely convicted for a murder in a small rural town in 1999. Veteran detective Joon-cheol (Sol Kyung-gu) receives information about the real culprit and throws himself into reinvestigating the case.

More from Headlines