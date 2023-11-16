[News Analysis] US-China talks leave room for Yoon

US President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference after talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Filoli estate in Woodside, Calif., on Wednesday. (AP-Yonhap)

The less contentious tone struck at talks Wednesday between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is a sign South Korea could inject fresh momentum for better Seoul-Beijing ties, experts said as the two Asian neighbors look to move past the US-China rivalry.

The four-hour dialogue made “real progress,” Biden said of the meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. The conversation, the first in a year, led to resuming military communication, combatting fentanyl and opening dialogue over risks from artificial intelligence.

“I believe they were some of the most constructive and productive discussions we’ve had,” Biden said at a press conference Wednesday, the first day of the three-day APEC summit. Washington will manage competition with Beijing responsibly to avoid veering into “conflict or accidental conflict,” Biden added.

Experts say restoring military hotlines and cooperating on preventing unwarranted conflict indicates the two countries want to put their ties back on track, a pursuit that opens room for a move for South Korea, a US ally that heavily relies on Washington’s security support.

“If the US-China relationship is on a good footing or close to that, South Korea has a better chance to engage China, and I see that opening for now,” said Kang Jun-young, a professor of Chinese studies at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul.

“Discussing business and economic cooperation with Beijing – be it chips and batteries, which Seoul is really good at – is what the Yoon administration should go after to revitalize ties,” Kang noted, adding nonpolitical issues are where the two Asian neighbors are more likely to see eye to eye.

The Yoon government has been doubling down on knitting closer ties with the US since taking over in May last year, a push critics have said is coming at the expense of sidelining China, Seoul’s biggest trade partner. Yoon officials have disputed the notion, saying Korea wants to engage China just as much.

But the outreach is seen yielding less progress than expected, as Beijing has yet to definitively answer the call by Seoul and Tokyo to resume their three-way leader-level talks, which have been suspended since 2019 over the COVID-19 pandemic and political tensions.

China’s reluctance has a reason, said Choo Jae-woo, a professor of Chinese studies at Kyung Hee University.

“The US-China talks are meant to serve their interests, meaning Korea will have to extend its own olive branch to reel in China,” Choo said. “If we really want to talk about business, we really have to think about what we’re going to do about the chip alliance with the US.”

Washington is seeking to cut Beijing off from the latest chip technologies, potentially with Seoul on board.

“So unless we clear up uncertainties there between Korea and China, I don’t see real improvement in their ties,” Choo added, calling the potential resumption of the summit of Korea, Japan and China “serving not as big a boost as Xi’s summit with Yoon.”

Such a get-together last took place in 2014, and for that to happen again Korea needs greater bargaining power -- an upper hand that seems not available at the moment -- according to Choo.