Yoon proposes APEC scientist exchange to weather global crises

President Yoon Suk Yeol has proposed a new initiative to spur exchanges between young scientists from member nations of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in a bid to promote regional growth and combat complex global challenges, according to Yoon's office on Thursday.

Yoon suggested what is tentatively dubbed the "Youth Scientist Exchange Initiative," aimed at offering visa waivers to those who hold science-related academic degrees within the APEC region and allowing them to save time at immigration checkpoints in APEC member countries.

Yoon said he was inspired by the concept of the APEC Business Travel Card made to facilitate short-term business travel within the APEC region.

"Riding on the success of the APEC Business Travel Card, South Korea hereby proposes the 'Youth Scientist Exchange Initiative' within the region to ensure free travel in the APEC region (of young people) who hold an academic degree in the field of science and are dedicated to research and development," Yoon said in his keynote speech at the APEC CEO Summit held in San Francisco on Wednesday.

The move is aimed at broadening the scope of people-to-people exchanges among the younger generation involving South Korea and some APEC member countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia.

"The APEC region is brimming with dynamics with one-third of the region's entire population aged 24 or under," Yoon said.

"To sustain the connectivity of APEC member countries for the next generation, people-to-people exchange between the younger generations (of the APEC member countries) are crucial," Yoon added.

Yoon urged APEC members to make supply chain resilience a top priority, calling it the "foundation of a multilateral trade system." He also called on members to narrow the digital gap between member countries, saying Korea is capable of playing a lead role in setting the standard for trade in the digital era.

The proposals came in the face of geopolitical tensions largely stemming from regional conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, according to Kim Eun-hye, senior presidential secretary for press affairs.

"Yoon is to highlight the need to enhance the regional supply chain and establish supply chain resilience as its disruption poses a threat to Asia-Pacific countries," Kim noted in a statement upon Yoon's arrival in the US.

"In the face of the complex crises the world's economy is facing ... Yoon will lay out concrete measures for APEC members to preemptively address the crises, so the world's economy regains vitality and achieves sustainable growth."

On the margins of the forum, Yoon met Apple's Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook in a closed-door meeting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday -- Yoon's first meeting with Cook.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Park Jin; Yoon's secretaries, including Choi Sang-mok, senior presidential secretary for economic affairs; Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives; and Elizabeth Hernandez, head of Apple's government affairs, among others.