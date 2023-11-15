Yoon departs for US for APEC, potential summit with Xi

President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) and first lady Kim Keon Hee bow before boarding on Air Force One to depart for San Francisco, California at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, on Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol left for San Francisco on Wednesday to attend the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation member countries amid expectations building for a possible summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Yoon's participation in the 21-member APEC summit came at a time when a revelation of an arms deal between North Korea and Russia is becoming a headache to South Korea and its allies.

Yoon is likely to address the deepening ties between Pyongyang and Moscow, in a bid to turn the attention to North Korea as the world is preoccupied with conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Seoul has viewed the summit of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia's Far East in September as a cornerstone for their respective military developments.

In exchange for artillery shells and military equipment to the country that invaded Ukraine in early 2022, North Korea has allegedly been looking to increase its chances of putting a spy satellite into orbit with the help of Russia's space capacity. Seoul believes that the spy satellite capabilities from Russia are a cover for its technology development for an intercontinental ballistic missile that could directly target Washington.

“If North Korea succeeds in launching the military reconnaissance satellite, it would signify that North Korea’s ICBM capabilities have been taken to a higher level,” Yoon said in a written interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday. “Therefore, we will have to come up with reinforced countermeasures.”

First deputy director of the presidential National Security Office Kim Tae-hyo said in a briefing on Nov. 8 that works are underway to arrange Yoon's closed-door bilateral talks with an undisclosed number of countries during his US visit. Kim declined to disclose further details about the bilateral meetings.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday that no concrete plans for the summit between Seoul and Beijing have been confirmed, amid anticipations that a summit between Yoon and Xi could take place for the first time in a year.

Xi is to visit the US for the first time in six years to attend the APEC summit. The Chinese leader is scheduled for a summit with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, in what would be their first encounter in a year.

Seoul has expressed hopes that Xi could play a constructive role as a mediator between the two isolated regimes to stop their military cooperation.

"The heightened geopolitical tension in the East Asian region due to North Korea-Russia military cooperation will undermine Beijing's national interest," Seoul's Foreign Minister Park Jin said on Nov. 9 during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Seoul.

"South Korea and the US will continue to join forces to urge China to play such a role to let the dangerous deal collapse by taking into account the concerns of China's neighboring countries and the entire international community," he said.

Besides the APEC sessions, Yoon is also poised to attend a summit of IPEF Thursday. Yoon's office said in a statement Sunday that Yoon will discuss "concrete plans for cooperation" between member states.

The IPEF is a US-led initiative to reach an agreement with 13 other member states in the fields of trade, clean economy, anticorruption and supply chain cooperation, an apparent move to counter China's growing regional economic influence. The IPEF members reached an agreement over only one out of four pillars, or supply chain cooperation, in May.

But the Biden administration's ambition to regain US presence in the Asian region economy-wise is facing setbacks.

The ministerial IPEF meeting on Monday failed to reach a substantial agreement on the trade pillar, according to Japanese trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said negotiations on the trade section of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework have "remaining issues."

"There's been significant progress, but it looks not to be complete, like something that is likely to require further work," Yellen told a news conference.

In the previous week, US Democrat Senators Sherrod Brown and Ron Wyden asked Biden to remove the entire trade pillar from IPEF.

John Murphy, senior vice president of the US Chamber of Commerce, said that failure to reach a formal agreement on IPEF's trade portion will pose "a terrible blow to US credibility after (the US) negotiated and then withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, if (the US) were to do something similar IPEF." Murphy referred to the then-US president Donald Trump's decision in 2017 to withdraw from TPP, a US-led multinational trade agreement.

After returning home on Saturday, Yoon will again fly to visit the United Kingdom and France the following week. Yoon's office also announced plans to visit the Netherlands in December.

Yoon will have gone on visits to foreign countries 16 times by the end of this year in his first 19 months since he took office.