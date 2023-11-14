Yoon says short selling ban necessary to protect retail investors

President Yoon Suk Yeol defended Seoul financial regulators' recent decision to ban short-selling on South Korean stock markets through June 2024, saying the ban was necessary to protect retail investors.

"Failure to address (problems from short selling) hinders price discovery of the market in a fair process, causing individual investors to take huge losses and at the same time undermining public trust toward the stock market," Yoon said at a Cabinet meeting in his office on Tuesday.

Before the ban, imposed more than two years after it was lifted in May 2021, short sellers in the Korean stock market were allowed to borrow shares and then sell them, in hopes of making a profit by buying them back at a lower price before returning them to the original owners.

Yoon added that the decision was necessary, despite concerns that it might hamper Korea's inclusion in the MSCI Developed Markets Index, considering the high level of retail investor participation in the stock market here -- Korea has about 14 million individual investors.

Morgan Stanley Capital International currently puts Korea in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, but Seoul has long eyed an upgrade.

Korea's sole stock market operator, the Korea Exchange, runs the main board Kospi and the development board Kosdaq. It is overseen by the regulator Financial Services Commission.

The Kospi this year suffered high volatility over the past few months. The index saw a 15 percent fall in two months until the end of October from the peak in August. Overall, the bourse rose 5.9 percent from January until Nov. 3, just before the short-selling ban was announced during the weekend.

Over 14.2 million individuals held at least one share listed on the stock market as of end-2022, and those categorized as individual investors accounted for 98.8 percent of all shareholders, according to data by the Korea Securities Depository.

Yoon asked the financial authorities to create a level playing field and seek fundamental plans for improvement to prevent retail investors from taking losses due to short-selling activities.

"The short-selling ban will not be lifted until the fundamental solutions are out there to prevent further damages (of small investors)," Yoon said. "I believe (the short-selling ban) will eventually enhance the Korean stock market's competitive edge in the long run."