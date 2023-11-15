[Korea Quiz] Blood type personality theory

Find the answer at the bottom.

When Koreans inquire about your blood type, their curiosity might center not on medical matters but on the pseudoscientific pursuit of predicting some of your personality traits.

In South Korea, blood type is commonly used as a gauge of others’ personalities and temperaments, despite the absence of a scientific basis for it.

In a recent poll of 1,501 adults aged 19 and over conducted by Gallup Korea, approximately 57 percent of respondents support the concept of the blood type personality theory, showing that almost 6 in 10 Koreans believe there is a correlation between blood type and personality.

Popular stereotypes associate people of blood type O with being confident and sociable, and they are occasionally perceived as overly passionate.

Type B individuals are considered straightforward and blunt, but are sometimes stereotyped as being cold-hearted and stubborn.

People with type AB blood are typically thought to be logical and critical, but stereotyped as egotistical and even a bit mad, while type A individuals are often seen as timid, yet considerate and diligent.

