S. Korea, US, Japan reaffirm cooperation

The top diplomats from South Korea, the US and Japan reaffirmed their commitment to dealing with growing military exchanges between Russia and North Korea, calling them a serious global threat at a gathering on the sidelines of the APEC meeting in San Francisco.

Foreign Minister Park Jin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa discussed coordinating policy on North Korea, going over steps taken to deliver on what the three agreed at Camp David in August, the Korean Foreign Ministry said. The summit at the US presidential retreat focused on a joint security pledge to counteract common threats including the North’s nuclear ambitions.

The three-way meeting Tuesday took place a day before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit brings together world leaders for three days, amid recent concerns about military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.

Blinken said last week that Pyongyang and Moscow were delivering on a weapons deal where the North gets technologies and Russia restocks supplies for its war in Ukraine. North Korea and Russia have denied the claims.

"Looking around the world, there is so much work for us to do together," Blinken said at the Tuesday meeting, reaffirming the need to knit closer trilateral ties.

Park stroke a similar chord, describing the three nations as “like-minded countries” in the "rules-based order" that is facing multiple challenges. “Strengthening cooperation among like-minded countries is more important than ever, which is why the three of us are here.”

Park conveyed his concerns over rights conditions for North Koreans. Some North Korean defectors in China were recently sent back home, prompting the top South Korean diplomat to communicate concern to his Chinese counterpart.

Seoul has said it will take advantage of its two-year United Nations role starting next year to try to make progress on promoting peace and peacekeeping, as one of the 10 nonpermanent members of the UN Security Council. The powerful UN body includes members of veto-wielding power like Russia and China, which have turned down proposals to sanction the North for its missile launches.