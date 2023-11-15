BNK Busan Bank to pilot English-speaking services

BNK Busan Bank CEO Bang Seong-bin (left) and Busan Vice Mayor for Economic Affairs Lee Seong-kweun pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding to jointly provide English-speaking financial services on Wednesday at the Busan Metropolitan City Hall. (BNK Busan Bank)

BNK Busan Bank, a commercial lender based in the southern port city of Busan, will pilot English-speaking services at three branches in collaboration with the Busan city government, starting in January 2024.

Special counters staffed by English-speaking personnel will be set up to cater to the needs of foreign customers. The selected branches are the lender's headquarters in Munhyeon-dong, the Haeundae Financial Center branch in Jung-dong and the Gwangandong Financial Center branch in Gwangan-dong.

This pilot operation follows a memorandum of understanding signed between BNK Busan Bank and the Busan city government on Wednesday at the Busan Metropolitan City Hall.

Under the agreement, the city will be responsible for promoting English-friendly services and providing administrative support.

By the end of this year, BNK Busan Bank will finish selecting staff who are proficient in English for the pilot program.

"After a preparation period involving counter organization and selection of English-proficient staff, we will roll out English-friendly financial services, including teller services, foreign exchange and card-related services, at those counters from January next year," a BNK Busan Bank official said.

The bank also plans to further expand the services to areas with a high concentration of foreign students and workers in the near future.