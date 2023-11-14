[Graphic News] Two-thirds of Gyeonggi residents opposed to megacity proposal

Most Popular
[Graphic News] Two-thirds of Gyeonggi residents opposed to megacity proposalBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Nov. 15, 2023 - 08:00
Two-thirds of residents in Gyeonggi Province are opposed to the proposal to incorporate satellite cities near Seoul into the capital, a poll showed, amid the ruling party’s push for a megacity project.
The survey, conducted by Realmeter from Nov. 2-5 on 3,004 Gyeonggi residents, showed that 66.3 percent oppose the idea, while 29.5 percent are in support of it.
By region, opposition was highest among residents in Uiwang, south of Seoul, with 73.5 percent, followed by Paju, Yangju and Hwaseong.
Residents in Gwangmyeong expressed the highest support with 47.4 percent, followed by Guri, Hanam and Dongducheon.
Early this month, the ruling People Power Party proposed merging the city of Gimpo, west of Seoul, into the capital, saying the idea would be beneficial to both cities. The ruling party has also said other satellite cities could be merged into Seoul if residents want it. (Yonhap)
