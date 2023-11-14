[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Lisa celebrates joining Spotify’s Billions Club

(Credit: Spotify) (Credit: Spotify)

Lisa of Blackpink uploaded a video showing herself receiving a plaque from Spotify to mark the milestone of 1 billion streams on the platform, Tuesday. Opening the box to reveal the plaque, she read the message from the platform: “Congrats on being the first female K-pop artist to have a track reach 1 billion streams in Spotify history!” She achieved the feat on her own with her solo song “Money,” which entered the streaming platform’s official Billions Club playlist. "Money" is a B-side track from her first solo single “Lalisa,” which came out in September 2021.



Spotify hailed her onto the list tweeting in September: “Welcome Lisa to the Club!”

Seventeen adds date to Asia tour

Seventeen will take to the stage one more time, in Bulacan, Philippines, on Jan. 14, 2024, Pledis Entertainment announced Tuesday. This expands its "Follow" tour to nine cities in Asia and 20 concerts in total. The group will resume the remainder of its dome tour in Japan -- which began at Tokyo Dome in September -- in Saitama, Japan on Nov. 23. After hopping across Japan to visit fans in Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka, the 13-member act goes to Thai capital Bangkok, Bulacan and then Macao. Meanwhile, the band will join the lineup for NHK's end-of-year music show "Red ＆ White Year-End Song Festival" on Dec. 31. Appearing on the show was "one of the goals we set after debuting in Japan," the band said, asking fans to keep their expectations high for the final performance this year. Red Velvet tops iTunes charts in 35 regions with 3rd LP

Red Velvet topped iTunes top albums charts in 35 regions with the group's third studio album, SM Entertainment said Tuesday. LP "Chill Kill" also debuted atop real-time and digital album sales charts in Japan and China, while all 10 tracks from the album made a series of music charts at home. In the meantime, the Red Circle: Red Velvet X Wonhyeongdeul pop-up store in Seoul is open until Nov. 26 to mark the release of the album. Visitors can not only purchase the physical album and merchandise, but also experience different concepts inspired by the new album and enjoy desserts on a collaboration menu with cafe Wonhyeongdeul. Zerobaseone achieves 2 double-million sellers in 4 months

