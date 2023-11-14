19 S. Koreans held captive in Myanmar freed: ministry

Most Popular
-
1
[Graphic News] Nearly 40,000 S. Koreans die by suicide over past 3 years: data
-
2
S. Korea, US defense chiefs discuss 'tailored deterrence strategy' on N. Korea
-
3
LG Twins crowned champions for 1st time since 1994 as S. Korean baseball season ends
-
4
S. Korea, US revise deterrence strategy amid growing NK threats
-
5
Drug scandals intoxicating the entertainment scene
-
6
Business groups condemn labor union immunity bill
-
7
‘Feminist’ and ‘mama’s boy’ make the least desirable dates in Korea, survey finds
-
8
LG Twins capture 1st Korean Series title in 29 years
-
9
[From the Scene] Building 100-year heritage: Hyundai starts work on Ulsan EV plant
-
10
S. Korea, US, Japan agree framework for military exercises
19 S. Koreans held captive in Myanmar freed: ministryBy Choi Si-young
Published : Nov. 14, 2023 - 16:47
A group of 19 South Koreans held captive by a criminal organization in Myanmar have been freed by local police, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.
The ministry said it had sought to arrange their release after receiving a report early last month that they had been locked up in the border town of Tachileik by what it called an “illegal company.”
“We reached out to local police for their immediate release, and authorities raided the firm in late October,” the ministry said in a statement, noting the group was now in Yangon.
No details were disclosed about the kind of illegal activities the company was engaged in. The ministry said there was a rise in the number Korean citizens who were lured to the area with the promise of lucrative jobs, and then kidnapped and forced to engage in illegal activities such as phishing.
The ministry urged Korean nationals to take caution when traveling to the town bordering Thailand. It remains unclear at the moment whether police in Myanmar will take any action against the group.
A day earlier, the ministry said it would offer consular services to two Korean nationals sentenced to death for drug trafficking by a Vietnamese court. The two Koreans were among 18 defendants found guilty of drug offenses in a court ruling last week.
A senior ministry official said ministry assistance includes helping to find attorneys and enable family visits should Korean nationals stand trial in another country.
More from Headlines
-
UNC members renew commitment against any NK armed attack
-
S. Korea hosts inaugural defense ministerial meeting of UNC member states
-
[Herald Interview] Inaugural meeting maps UNC 2.0 amid shifting security dynamics