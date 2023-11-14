Bikes or motor vehicles? E-bike use on rise amid classification ambiguity

Electric bicycles are parked at a university campus in Seoul, Sept. 3, 2023. (Newsis) Electric bicycles are parked at a university campus in Seoul, Sept. 3, 2023. (Newsis)

Electric-powered bicycles, one of the most recent additions to South Korea's urban landscape, are quickly becoming a popular choice for short-distance travel, with many seen parked on streets and sidewalks across the nation's cities. Replacing e-scooters, which once dominated Seoul's micromobility scene, e-bikes are enhancing public accessibility through affordable bike-sharing services. Micromobility refers to lightweight, single-person vehicles that are used for transportation over short distances. Kim Ji-min in her 20s is a frequent user of Elecle, an e-bike sharing service operated by local firm Nine2one. “Renting an e-bike during morning rush hour saves time, as I don’t have to wait for the bus,” Kim said. A typical 5-minute ride costs around 1,000 won ($0.75), with fees charged based on the ride duration, ranging from 60 won to 150 won per minute. Some e-bike advocates look beyond renting, and instead choose to buy e-bikes to fully leverage their benefits. "My decision to purchase an electric bicycle was based on convenience and cost-effectiveness," said Chun Min-kyu, in his 20s, who uses it for his daily commute. "(The bike) is less affected by traffic during morning rush hour, and, more importantly, (it requires) less effort, as it moves much faster than a conventional bicycle." Some even say that e-bikes have a promising market in South Korea, which is transitioning into a super-aged society, noting that motorized bikes might better meet the mobility needs of the elderly.

Gettyimagesbank Gettyimagesbank

Growing presence Although there are people like Chun who own an e-bike, the increased sightings of these motorized two-wheelers are mainly due to the proliferation of bicycle-sharing services, such as Kakao T Bike, Nine2one, Swing and Kickgoing. The industry’s largest company, Kakao Mobility, which operates Kakao T Bike, inked a deal worth 16.8 billion won with domestic bike company Alton Sports in December 2022 to expand the supply of e-bikes. The industry's No. 2 company in terms of business size, Nine2one, which operates Elecle bikes, recorded a 208 percent jump in revenue in 2022 to reach 11 billion won. Electric bikes commonly come in two types: those with a pedal assist system and those with a throttle. Most shared e-bikes are PAS models, activating the motor only through pedaling, unlike throttle models that move the bike forward without pedaling using a handlebar-mounted throttle. While throttle models are classified as personal mobility vehicles like e-scooters and are subject to the Road Traffic Act, PAS models are considered regular bicycles under current traffic laws. Since shared e-bikes are PAS models operating under more lenient regulations, riders have been more attracted to electric bike-sharing services to take advantage of their eased rules. Unlike users of PM vehicles such as e-scooters and throttle-based e-bikes, who are required to wear helmets and hold at least a class 2 driver’s license for motorcycles, individuals over 13 can access e-bike sharing services without a driver’s license. Helmet use is mandatory, though violators are not penalized. Kim Young-hoon, communications manager at personal mobility vehicle operator Swing, mentioned that people face fewer hurdles when renting e-bikes. “The increasing number of e-bike riders, especially those without a driver's license, can be attributed to the lax regulations on PAS e-bikes and to the sense of safety e-bikes provide compared to smaller e-scooters," he said. Moreover, shared e-bikes are not subject to tow zone demarcations under Seoul City's guidelines. Unlike e-scooter users, who must be cautious about avoiding nine specific zones, and who risk having the e-scooter towed and a facing a fine of 40,000 won if they park the scooter in the wrong area, e-bike riders have more flexibility in choosing parking spaces since there's no strict legal enforcement regarding their parking. However, given that e-scooters lying on pedestrian pathways and hindering people's movement led to public nuisance complaints, and in part, prompted the tightening of related regulations, the rising popularity of shared e-bikes runs the risk of potentially encountering a similar issue. Kim from Swing agreed that the larger size of electric bikes might lead to more issues in blocking pedestrian pathways. "When we replace batteries in electric bikes, we move bikes parked in narrow alleys to more spacious areas because their large size obstructs the passage (of pedestrians)," he explained. Indeed, according to data from the Korea Consumer Agency in March, more than 60 percent of 346 cases of complaints related to e-bikes had to do with improperly parked shared electric bicycles obstructing pedestrian traffic, with about 25 percent interfering with traffic flow near bus stops or roadsides. Additionally, more than 42 percent of 500 e-bike users in a related survey identified areas, such as within 10 meters of a bus stop or near subway station exits, as suitable parking spaces, without acknowledging that they might obstruct traffic. In light of this, the agency strongly encouraged electric bicycle sharing service providers to offer detailed guidance on suitable parking locations.

A police officer tells an e-scooter rider to wear a helmet in Seoul's Songpa-gu, May 30, 2022. (Newsis) A police officer tells an e-scooter rider to wear a helmet in Seoul's Songpa-gu, May 30, 2022. (Newsis)