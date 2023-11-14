Hana holds conference for future female leaders

Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo (center, second row) poses with female leaders at the Hana Waves Conference at its headquarters in central Seoul on Monday. (Hana Financial Group)

Hana Financial Group on Monday held a conference for Hana Waves, an in-house program to nurture future female leaders, to share the stories of nearly 100 leaders produced through the program over three years.

Under the slogan “Women’s Actions, Voice, Emotion,” Hana started the first Hana Waves program in 2021, hoping to boost female leaders to steer the group’s future. As part of the group’s gender diversity efforts at the C-suite level, members of the first series were recommended by CEOs of Hana affiliates to develop their leadership.

“The core value of Hana Financial Group is our customers,” said Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo during the conference. “As the leader’s competence comes from one’s ability to develop positive relationships with people, I hope the future female leaders will grow via communication with customers and members of our group.”

In July, Hana recruited 28 members for the third class of Hana Waves, providing them with opportunities to attend lectures on leadership strategy and communication, learn how to work as a team and master corporate finance for five months.

During the conference, 92 participants of the program shared achievements, changes and innovative ideas. The financial giant also provided an additional guide for those who completed the program to build coaching skills and leadership academy programs.