Greek Embassy marks 70 years of Korean War armistice

Greek Embassy marks 70 years of Korean War armisticeBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Nov. 14, 2023 - 11:57
The Embassy of Greece and the National Assembly co-hosted an event marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement, a poignant event that symbolized the enduring friendship between Greece and South Korea.
The commemoration, held Monday, reflected on the shared commitment to democracy, freedom and values that both nations bravely defended on the battlefield. Greece and Korea's historical ties were vividly showcased during the event, underscoring their mutual dedication to the rule of law, justice, freedom of speech and human rights.
The occasion served as a tribute to the brave soldiers who fought side by side for universal principles during a crucial moment in history, according to the Greek Embassy.
Having suffered a devastating loss of over half a million lives in the aftermath of World War II and the conclusion of the Greek civil war at that time, Greece demonstrated unwavering solidarity by dispatching 10,824 soldiers and nine airplanes to South Korea.
The commitment to upholding the values of the free world was reflected in the sacrifices made by 194 Greek soldiers who lost their lives on the battlefields in Korea, the embassy conveyed.
The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, Greek Embassy officials and Greece-Korea Friendship Committee President Georgios Anastasiou Stamatis. The event featured a captivating piano concert by Greek soloist Theodore Tzovanakis and a harmonious blend of Greek and Korean influences, showcasing the power of music to transcend borders and communicate shared emotions.
