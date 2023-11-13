[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids sweep charts with EP No. 8

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Stray Kids dominated charts at home and abroad with their new EP “Rock-Star,” according to JYP Entertainment on Monday. Stray Kids dominated charts at home and abroad with their new EP “Rock-Star,” according to JYP Entertainment on Monday. The band’s eighth EP topped iTunes top albums charts in 32 regions, as did lead single “Lalala” on top songs charts in 37 regions. The main track debuted on Spotify’s daily top songs global chart at No. 26. The mini album became a million-seller on the day of its release and sold over 2 million units in two days, becoming the eight-member act’s third consecutive album to hit the milestone. The music video for “Lalala” logged 20 million views on YouTube in record time, and amassed over 30 million views in three days. Separately, Stray Kids are to appear in NHK’s year-end music show, “Red ＆ White Year-End Song Festival,” along with Le Sserafim, Seventeen and NiziU. Itzy earns gold US certification with ‘Wannabe’

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

“Wannabe,” which fronted the second EP from Itzy, has been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, according to the organization. The main track from the “It’z Me” EP was released in March 2020 and logged 500,000 shipments in the country. The song has generated 300 million streams on Spotify so far, and the accompanying music video surpassed 500 million views on YouTube in May, a first for the quintet. In the meantime, four members of the group returned from Taiwan's capital Taipei on Sunday after greeting fans in the city, as part of fan meeting tour “Kill My Doubt,” named after its seventh EP. The album ranked No. 23 on the Billboard 200 in August. Lia has been taking time off since September after suffering extreme anxiety. Seventeen gifts fans special video

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment) (Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen uploaded a special video for “Diamond Days,” a B-side track from its latest EP, Monday. The single samples “Shining Diamond,” a prerelease from its debut album “17 Carat” that introduced the 13-member act in May 2015, looking back at how far it has come over the past eight years. The video clip is a gift to fans and includes visuals of the bandmates performing on stage in the early days of their music career, as a way to express their gratitude for the fans being there for them from the beginning. Meanwhile, the band left for Paris on Sunday to participate in a special session during the UNESCO Youth Forum on Tuesday. The group is to perform and speak at the forum at the organization’s headquarters in the French capital, a first for a K-pop act. BTS’ V extends record stay on UK’s Official chart

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)