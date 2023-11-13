Enjoy League of Legends World Championship at Gwanghwamun Square

Most Popular
Enjoy League of Legends World Championship at Gwanghwamun SquareBy Hwang Joo-young
Published : Nov. 13, 2023 - 17:20
Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul will become the stage for four days of festivities starting Friday in anticipation of the final round of the 2023 League of Legends World Championship on Sunday.
South Korea's T1 made its way to the final round after defeating China's JDG Intel Esports Club on Nov. 12. T1 is set to compete against China's Weibo Gaming at the Gocheok Sky Dome in southern Seoul.
For those who couldn't secure tickets for the final round, the Seoul Metropolitan Government is setting up a stage with a big screen at Gwanghwamun Square on Sunday to live-stream the final round from the Gocheok Sky Dome. Up to 6,000 people can be accommodated at Gwanghwamun Square for viewing the game, according to the city government.
K-pop idol groups such as (G)I-DLE, Mushvenom and F.T. Island will perform Saturday evening to celebrate the world championship. Norwegian DJ Alan Walker and American singer Nicki Taylor are also scheduled to perform.
A special experience zone featuring a total of 12 games created by local game production companies, including "Stardust," "Guidus: Pixel Roguelike RPG" and "Unstoppable," will be set up at Gwanghwamun Square.
The city government also plans to strengthen crowd management in the Gwanghwamun area on Saturday and Sunday and at the Gocheok Sky Dome on Sunday.
A total of 330 safety personnel will be deployed to Gwanghwamun Square on Saturday. In addition, one lane of traffic from Gwanghwamun Square to Seoul City Hall will be closed from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
On Sunday, the city government will run a free shuttle service from Guil Station on Subway Line No. 1 to Sindorim Station on Subway Line No. 1 and No. 2 from 9 p.m. to midnight.
