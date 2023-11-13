Fifty Fifty’s Keena to attend 2023 BBMAs

Keena of the K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty is heading to Los Angeles on Thursday to attend the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, according to Attrakt.

The Billboard Music Awards is an annual award ceremony to celebrate music’s greatest achievements and hottest names in music today.

The event takes place in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Fifty Fifty has been nominated for the event’s Top Duo/Group and Top Global K-Pop Song award categories.

The group successfully debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 with its first single, “Cupid,” just 130 days into its debut.

The single made it to No. 17 on the chart and remained on the chart for 25 consecutive weeks, which is the longest record set by a K-pop girl group.

Keena will attend a private party on the day of the ceremony before attending it with the chief operating officer of her agency, Attrakt, Kim Se-hwang, to build relationships with global music officials.

Fifty Fifty formerly consisted of four members but the agency terminated its exclusive contract with Saena, Sio and Aran last month.

The group had been in a legal battle with the agency after applying for an injunction to suspend its exclusive contract with Attrakt.

But Keena of Fifty Fifty returned to the agency last month, saying that a representative of outsourcing company The Givers had incited the group to terminate their exclusive contract with the agency.