Jessica ends 6-year hiatus with new EP

Most Popular
-
1
Suneung to take place Thursday, but without 'killer questions'
-
2
Two-thirds of Gyeonggi residents opposed to megacity proposal
-
3
[Hello Hangeul] In Brasilia, worldly dreams are born from Korean classes
-
4
SK Chairman, estranged wife lock horns in divorce battle
-
5
S. Korea, US defense chiefs discuss 'tailored deterrence strategy' on N. Korea
-
6
[Graphic News] Nearly 40,000 S. Koreans die by suicide over past 3 years: data
-
7
Air pollution causes 43 premature deaths per 100,000 population in Korea
-
8
LG Display set for turnaround next year, buoyed by Apple’s first OLED iPad
-
9
Drug scandals intoxicating the entertainment scene
-
10
S. Korea, US, Japan agree framework for military exercises
Jessica ends 6-year hiatus with new EPBy Hong Yoo
Published : Nov. 13, 2023 - 14:19
K-pop singer Jessica is set to release a new mini album for the first time in six years on Nov. 22.
The new album, “Beep Beep,” will carry a total of six tracks led by a titular track which shares the name of the album.
Jessica also announced on her official social media that she is holding a tour in Asia, including stops in Singapore and Macao, after the release of her new album.
It remains unclear whether the singer will be promoting her upcoming album in South Korea as she has not been active in the country since leaving her former K-pop girl group, Girls’ Generation, in 2014.
After leaving the band, Jessica launched her fashion brand and has been active in China.
She made a name for herself in China by taking part in the third season of a girl group survival program, “Sisters Who Make Waves.”
The program featured female celebrities of at least 30 years old who compete to re-debut as a five-member girl group.
Jessica finished in second place to re-debut as a member of the girl group, X-Sister, which was formed from the show.
Jessica debuted in 2007 as a member of Girls' Generation, one of the biggest K-pop girl groups to date.
She parted ways with the band amid a feud with management company SM Entertainment over her fashion brand.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea, US defense chiefs discuss 'tailored deterrence strategy' on N. Korea
-
Exports up 3.2% during first 10 days of Nov. on chip, auto sales
-
Yoon's approval rating falls for first time in 3 weeks to 34.7%