Han Kang wins Prix Medicis for 'I Do Not Bid Farewell'

South Korean author Han Kang’s latest novel, “I Do Not Bid Farewell,” has clinched the prestigious Prix Medicis for foreign literature in France, the first time a work by a South Korean author has received the prize. Portuguese author Lidia Jorge’s “Mercy” (“Misericordia” in French) is a co-recipient of the prize, which was announced Thursday. The Prix Medicis is one of the four major literary awards in France, along with the Goncourt, Renaudot and Prix Femina awards. Previously nominated for the Prix Medicis in 2017 for her work "Greek Lessons," Han Kang's "I Do Not Bid Farewell" was also shortlisted for the Prix Femina for foreign literature this year. The novel, translated into French by Kyungran Choi and Pierre Bisiou, was released in France in August by Grasset, a prominent French publishing house, under the title "Impossibles Adieux," meaning "impossible farewells."

