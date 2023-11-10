Jeju female divers 'haenyeo' listed as FAO agricultural heritage system

Most Popular
-
1
[KH explains] End of Chinese tourist boom?
-
2
Top diplomats of S. Korea, US to hold talks amid tightening NK-Russia military ties
-
3
Opposition party passes contentious labor, broadcasting bills
-
4
AI in your pocket: Samsung Galaxy S to feature real-time phone call translator
-
5
S. Korea to honor fallen UN Korean War veterans in annual ceremony in Busan
-
6
Global minimum corporate tax to take effect in Korea next year
-
7
Carrot knife fad: harmful implications in knife-fearing nation
-
8
S. Korean, US defense chiefs to discuss broadening military partnership
-
9
Park, Blinken condemn N. Korean provocations, military support to Russia
-
10
Unionized Seoul Metro workers launch 2-day strike
Jeju female divers 'haenyeo' listed as FAO agricultural heritage systemBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 10, 2023 - 22:41
The UN Food and Agriculture Organization has designated a unique fishing style of female divers on South Korea's southern island of Jeju who dive without oxygen masks as one of its world agricultural heritage systems, officials said Friday.
The decision to list the Jeju Haenyeo Fisheries System on the Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems was made during a three-day General Assembly session at the FAO headquarters in Rome, according to Jeju City.
"Haenyeo," some in their 80s, refers to female drivers on the southern resort island of Jeju who dive to the bottom of the sea to catch shellfish by holding their breath for more than a minute without oxygen masks, working for seven to eight hours a day.
The GIAHS, introduced by the FAO in 2002, is designed to preserve ecologically valuable farming methods that make much use of the local environment and rely on environmentally friendly land utilization systems to preserve biodiversity.
It has designated over 60 sites around the world, including terraced rice paddies on Cheongsan Island, South Jeolla Province, and volcanic rock walls surrounding farming fields on Jeju Island.
In December 2018, Jeju Island applied for an FAO GIAHS, but it failed to win a designation. It had submitted supplementary documents to the FAO three times since 2019, but the organization's evaluation resumed only this year after a suspension due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In 2015, South Korea designated Jeju's women divers as the country's No. 1 major fisheries heritage.
More from Headlines
-
Democratic Party of Korea threatens another impeachment of Yoon appointee
-
Leadership vacuum looms at S. Korea’s 2 top courts
-
‘Obstruction of justice’: Opposition retracts impeachment vs prosecutor after backlash