PM to visit Paris for final pitch to promote Expo bid

Most Popular
-
1
US Treasury removes Korea from currency manipulation watchlist
-
2
Box-lifting robot kills worker at produce center
-
3
[KH explains] End of Chinese tourist boom?
-
4
Top diplomats of S. Korea, US to hold talks amid tightening NK-Russia military ties
-
5
Coupang logs record Q3 earnings, stays in black for 5th straight quarter
-
6
[Korean History] In 2004, serial murderer with goal to kill 100 was stopped at 20
-
7
Opposition party passes contentious labor, broadcasting bills
-
8
Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday
-
9
Global minimum corporate tax to take effect in Korea next year
-
10
This year 'virtually certain' to be warmest in 125,000 years: scientists
PM to visit Paris for final pitch to promote Expo bidBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 10, 2023 - 09:24
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is scheduled to visit France later this week to bolster South Korea's bid for hosting the 2030 World Expo, just around two weeks before the crucial vote, his office said Friday.
Han will depart for Paris on Sunday for a four-day trip in a last-minute pitch to win support to bring the mega event to the southeastern city of Busan.
The trip comes as South Korea has been stepping up its campaign to host the quadrennial event, as member states of the Bureau International des Expositions will decide on the host city between Busan, Riyadh and Rome on Nov. 28 in Paris.
Han previously visited France last month as part of his European tour for the expo bid, and this will mark his fourth visit since taking office. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Park, Blinken condemn N. Korean provocations, military support to Russia
-
Han Kang wins prestigious French award for foreign literature
-
S. Korean, US defense chiefs to discuss broadening military partnership