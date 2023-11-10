Vaccination of cattle for lumpy skin disease to be completed by Friday

Most Popular
-
1
US Treasury removes Korea from currency manipulation watchlist
-
2
Box-lifting robot kills worker at produce center
-
3
[KH explains] End of Chinese tourist boom?
-
4
Top diplomats of S. Korea, US to hold talks amid tightening NK-Russia military ties
-
5
Coupang logs record Q3 earnings, stays in black for 5th straight quarter
-
6
[Korean History] In 2004, serial murderer with goal to kill 100 was stopped at 20
-
7
Opposition party passes contentious labor, broadcasting bills
-
8
Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday
-
9
Global minimum corporate tax to take effect in Korea next year
-
10
This year 'virtually certain' to be warmest in 125,000 years: scientists
Vaccination of cattle for lumpy skin disease to be completed by FridayBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 10, 2023 - 09:12
The agriculture ministry said Friday it has nearly completed nationwide cattle vaccination against lumpy skin disease, less than a month after the country reported its first-ever infection.
The ministry has so far inoculated 99.9 percent of 4.05 million cattle in the country to protect them against LSD after launching the intensive vaccination campaign following its first-ever case of LSD reported on Oct. 20.
South Korea plans to complete the vaccination on Friday.
Authorities, meanwhile, plan to remain vigilant for the time being as it will take three weeks for them to develop antibodies.
The country has confirmed 87 cases nationwide, including two from the previous day, and authorities are conducting an in-depth analysis of three suspected cases, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Park, Blinken condemn N. Korean provocations, military support to Russia
-
Han Kang wins prestigious French award for foreign literature
-
S. Korean, US defense chiefs to discuss broadening military partnership