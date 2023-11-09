Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    US Treasury removes Korea from currency manipulation watchlist

    US Treasury removes Korea from currency manipulation watchlist
  2. 2

    Box-lifting robot kills worker at produce center

    Box-lifting robot kills worker at produce center
  3. 3

    [KH explains] End of Chinese tourist boom?

    [KH explains] End of Chinese tourist boom?
  4. 4

    Top diplomats of S. Korea, US to hold talks amid tightening NK-Russia military ties

    Top diplomats of S. Korea, US to hold talks amid tightening NK-Russia military ties
  5. 5

    Coupang logs record Q3 earnings, stays in black for 5th straight quarter

    Coupang logs record Q3 earnings, stays in black for 5th straight quarter
  1. 6

    [Korean History] In 2004, serial murderer with goal to kill 100 was stopped at 20

    [Korean History] In 2004, serial murderer with goal to kill 100 was stopped at 20
  2. 7

    Opposition party passes contentious labor, broadcasting bills

    Opposition party passes contentious labor, broadcasting bills
  3. 8

    Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday

    Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday
  4. 9

    Global minimum corporate tax to take effect in Korea next year

    Global minimum corporate tax to take effect in Korea next year
  5. 10

    This year 'virtually certain' to be warmest in 125,000 years: scientists

    This year 'virtually certain' to be warmest in 125,000 years: scientists
지나쌤

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : Nov. 10, 2023 - 09:00

    • Link copied

“The Marvels”

(US)

Opened Nov. 8

Action

Directed by Nia DaCosta

A sequel to “Captain Marvel” (2019), the film follows the story of Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan, as Danvers -- Captain Marvel -- travels to the past amid a destabilized universe.

“The Boy and the Heron”

(Japan)

Opened Oct. 25

Animation

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

A 12-year-old Mahito finds a new home following the death of his mom. But after encountering a talking heron who tells Mahito that his mom is still alive, he decides to leave the town in search of her, which leads him to a whole other world.

“New Normal”

(South Korea)

Opened Nov. 8

Thriller

Directed by Jung Bum-shik

A story about four days in Seoul in 2022, during which never-before-experienced chaos puts everyday people at risk from unexpected fears that are hidden in everyday life and public spaces.

“The Boys”

(South Korea)

Opened Nov. 1

Drama/Crime

Directed by Chung Ji-young

Based on a high-profile case, the film revolves around three young men who were falsely convicted for a murder in a small rural town in 1999. Veteran detective Joon-cheol (Sol Kyung-gu) receives information on the real culprit and throws himself into reinvestigating the case.

More from Headlines