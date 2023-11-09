[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“The Marvels”

(US)

Opened Nov. 8

Action

Directed by Nia DaCosta

A sequel to “Captain Marvel” (2019), the film follows the story of Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan, as Danvers -- Captain Marvel -- travels to the past amid a destabilized universe.

“The Boy and the Heron”

(Japan)

Opened Oct. 25

Animation

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

A 12-year-old Mahito finds a new home following the death of his mom. But after encountering a talking heron who tells Mahito that his mom is still alive, he decides to leave the town in search of her, which leads him to a whole other world.

“New Normal”

(South Korea)

Opened Nov. 8

Thriller

Directed by Jung Bum-shik

A story about four days in Seoul in 2022, during which never-before-experienced chaos puts everyday people at risk from unexpected fears that are hidden in everyday life and public spaces.

“The Boys”

(South Korea)

Opened Nov. 1

Drama/Crime

Directed by Chung Ji-young

Based on a high-profile case, the film revolves around three young men who were falsely convicted for a murder in a small rural town in 1999. Veteran detective Joon-cheol (Sol Kyung-gu) receives information on the real culprit and throws himself into reinvestigating the case.