[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul to showcase Christmas cakes

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul's lounge cafe Confections will release two special cakes to welcome the Christmas season: White Christmas Cake and Red Christmas Cake.

The White Christmas Cake is an almond sponge cake decorated with homemade vanilla mousse and biscuits.

The Red Christmas Cake features chocolate mousse, ginger-flavored cream on brown sponge cake.

The White Christmas Cake will be available from Nov. 17 at 178,000 won, while the Red Christmas Cake can be bought from Dec. 1 at 98,000 won.

Both cakes will be available until Dec. 31. Reservations must be made three days before pickup.

Parnas Hotel Jeju offers discount of up to 35 percent

Parnas Hotel Jeju is offering a discount promotion of up to 35 percent on rooms in celebration of its foundation day on Nov. 22.

Hotel stays are on offer at a 35 percent discount for bookings from Sunday through Thursday and at 30 percent discount for Friday and Saturday.

The discount promotion is available until Sunday for reservations from Monday through February 2024. Those who stay more than two days will receive a free bottle of wine.

The hotel features an all-day restaurant, Confetti, and an ocean-view bar, Fondmer.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong presents 'Art de Tea'

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong’s lounge bar Lumiere is offering the “Art de Tea” promotion featuring premium tea selections.

The promotion covers five different types of blended black teas accompanied by various foods and desserts.

Darjeeling sangria, black milk tea, keemun black tea, Earl Gray affogato and Chinese black tea, or unnamjeonhong, are included in the promotion.

"Art de Tea" is available from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday for 58,000 won.

Grand Hyatt Seoul offers special Christmas cakes

Grand Hyatt Seoul’s bakery The Deli is offering three special cakes for the Christmas season.

The Christmas cakes come in three variations: Festive Cake, a chocolate sponge cake with biscuits and salted caramels; Black Forest Cake, a dark chocolate sponge cake with dark cherries and cream; and Strawberry Chocolate Cake, featuring white chocolate, strawberries, raspberries and blueberries.

The cakes will be available from Nov. 24 through Dec. 31. Reservations must be made two days before pickup.

Glad Hotel presents special tea package with Luhalu

Glad Hotel is offering a special tea package with local tea brand Luhalu.

The package covers a hotel stay, as well as a cup of decaffeinated tea and two tea filter bags. A meditation book is also included.

The package is available at the hotel’s properties in Seoul: Glad Yeouido, Glad Mapo and Glad Gangnam Coex Center.

The package is available through Nov. 30, with prices starting at 95,000 won.