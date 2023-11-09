Seoul holds official discussions to counter bedbugs

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon delivers his opening remarks at the Seoul Metropolitan Government's talks with health and infectious diseases experts on countering bedbugs in Seoul, at Seoul City Hall on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon invited health and infectious diseases experts for official talks on methods to counter bedbugs in the capital city, Thursday.

To respond to the recent outbreak of bedbugs in Seoul, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced a comprehensive scheme on Nov. 3 to achieve a “zero-bedbug city.” Residents can report bedbugs to their local public health center or by calling 120.

The city government also conducted special inspections on 3,175 bedbug-prone public facilities, such as accommodation facilities and public bathhouses. Aside from the city government’s inspections, Oh also emphasized during the discussion Thursday that it is important for accommodation facilities to take their own preemptive and preventive measures to counter the bedbugs.

Additionally, the Seoul Metropolitan Government requested subway operator Seoul Metro to conduct preventive measures by thoroughly disinfecting the subway cars with products certified by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. All subway lines operated by Seoul Metro are also required to inspect the chairs’ hygienic condition before the subway leaves and enters its depot.

During Thursday’s discussions, Seoul Metro stated that eight bedbug reports were made from Oct. 24 to Nov. 7 by subway passengers, of which none were confirmed to be actual bedbugs.

“Recently, around eight reports have been made regarding bedbug sightings on the subways, but it was confirmed that they were bugs that looked similar to bedbugs,” said Baek Ho, CEO of Seoul Metro. The bedbug reports were made on Line Nos. 2, 3 5, 6 and 8.

“Fifty-eight percent of Seoul subways’ seats are made of fabric, but they have cold steel underneath, so it is impossible for such seats to harbor bedbugs,” added Baek. “However, we will gradually replace them all with polycarbonate or stainless steel chairs to lessen our passengers’ concerns.”

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon added during Thursday’s talks that he had ordered preemptive measures to be taken before bedbug sightings were reported in South Korea after learning of the recent bedbug outbreak in Paris.

“It is important to take fundamental measures to counter the bedbugs rather than taking intensive one-time measures,” said Oh. “We will actively reflect the experts’ opinions in our preventive measures and do our best to counter the bedbugs and relieve the people’s anxiety.”