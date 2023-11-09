NewJeans to be first K-pop girl group to perform at BBMAs

NewJeans is set to make history as the first K-pop girl group to perform at one of the three major US music awards, the Billboard Music Awards.

The official announcement came as the BBMAs revealed the performer lineup for this year's ceremony on their social media platforms.

NewJeans will showcase "Super Shy" and "OMG," both of which entered the Billboard Hot 100 this year. Notably, BTS has been the only K-pop group to perform at the Grammy Awards, American Music Awards and the prestigious Billboard Music Awards until now.

NewJeans had a remarkable year on the Billboard charts, securing the fastest debut album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with their mini album, "Get Up," released in July.

The group also made it to the Hot 100 with five songs, including "OMG," "Dito," "Super Shy," "ETA," and "Cool With You." Achieving success globally, the group saw three songs make it to the Global 200 chart and four to the Global (excluding the US)" chart within the top 10.

Based on these achievements, NewJeans became the most nominated K-pop artist at this year's awards, receiving nods in four categories: top Billboard Global (excluding the US) artist, top global K-pop artist, top global K-pop song, and top K-pop album, making a total of five nominations with a double nomination in the top global K-pop song category.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for Nov.19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.