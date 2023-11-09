Investment opportunities in Kazakhstan, South Chungcheong Province highlighted at GBF

South Chungcheong Governor Kim Tae-heum delivers a lecture on the opportunities and significance of Chungcheong province at the Global Biz Forum at Mondrian Hotel in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Wednesday. About 100 Korean CEOs participated in the forum. (The Korea Herald)

Kazakh Ambassador to Korea Nurgali Arystanov and South Chungcheong Province Gov. Kim Tae-heum showcased their expanding business and investment potential at the fourth edition of the Global Biz Forum hosted by The Korea Herald on Wednesday.

Arystanov's presentation centered on Kazakhstan's active "multivector" foreign policy, its rising status as an investment destination and the significance of South Korea in the C5+Korea initiative launched in 2007.

He highlighted South Korea's pivotal role as Kazakhstan's fourth-largest trade partner, trailing only China, Italy and Russia, with bilateral trade reaching $6.5 billion in 2022.

"Kazakhstan is open for business," emphasized Arystanov, underscoring the array of products Kazakhstan imports from South Korea, including cars, auto parts, cosmetics, food products, smartphones and household appliances.