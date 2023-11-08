Home

Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 8, 2023 - 21:27

Unionized subway workers in Seoul decided to go on strike starting Thursday. (Yonhap) Unionized subway workers in Seoul decided to go on strike starting Thursday. (Yonhap)

Unionized workers of Seoul Metro, the operator of Seoul subway lines No. 1-8, will stage a strike starting Thursday in protest of the company's manpower reduction plan, officials said Wednesday.

The labor union has threatened to take the collective action after the company announced a plan to reduce its workforce by 2,212, or 13.5 percent, by 2026 to overcome its chronic deficit and normalize management.

The labor and management of the company, run by the Seoul city government, have held rounds of talks since July, but failed to narrow differences, the officials said. (Yonhap)

