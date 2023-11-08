Korea-Indonesia biz forum to kick off on Nov. 30

The Korea-Indonesia Cooperation Forum, under the theme "K-Wave & I-Wave, Together for the Future," will take place on Nov. 30 in Jakarta to commemorate the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Organized by Herald Corp., the publisher of The Korea Herald and Herald Business, jointly with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Embassy of Indonesia in Korea, the Embassy of Korea in Indonesia, and the Indonesian Employers’ Association, this forum aims to strengthen cooperation between the two nations, boost collaboration and explore business opportunities.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Hotel Mulia Senayan Jakarta, covering diplomacy, culture, creative economy, digital, infrastructure, sustainability industry and more. It culminates with the "Korea-Indonesia Friendship Night," featuring a banquet and cultural performances.

▶ Theme: K-Wave & I-Wave, Together for the Future

▶ Date: Nov. 30, 2023 (Thursday) 09:00 - 21:00

▶ Venue: Grand Ballroom, Hotel Mulia Senayan Jakarta

▶Contact: Korea-Indonesia Economic Cooperation Forum Secretariat (+822-727-0227, 0579)