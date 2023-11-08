Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Race issue enters Korean politics

    Race issue enters Korean politics
  2. 2

    Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning

    Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
  3. 3

    [Newsmaker] Fugitive captured after 3 days on the lam

    [Newsmaker] Fugitive captured after 3 days on the lam
  4. 4

    S. Korea goes all-out to eradicate bedbugs as reports surge nationwide

    S. Korea goes all-out to eradicate bedbugs as reports surge nationwide
  5. 5

    Yoon's approval rating rises to 37%: Yonhap News survey

    Yoon's approval rating rises to 37%: Yonhap News survey
  1. 6

    From Itaewon to Hollywood, Park Seo-joon enters Marvel universe

    From Itaewon to Hollywood, Park Seo-joon enters Marvel universe
  2. 7

    S. Korean family returns home after fleeing Gaza via Egypt

    S. Korean family returns home after fleeing Gaza via Egypt
  3. 8

    S. Korea retracts bans on disposable cups at cafes, restaurants

    S. Korea retracts bans on disposable cups at cafes, restaurants
  4. 9

    US Treasury removes Korea from currency manipulation watchlist

    US Treasury removes Korea from currency manipulation watchlist
  5. 10

    Fugitive caught 3 days after escape from hospital

    Fugitive caught 3 days after escape from hospital
피터빈트

Box-lifting robot kills worker at produce center

By No Kyung-min

Published : Nov. 8, 2023 - 17:39

    • Link copied

(123rf) (123rf)

A worker in his 40s was crushed by an industrial robot that apparently failed to differentiate a human from crates of farm produce for it to move, police said Wednesday.

The accident happened Tuesday at approximately 7:45 p.m. when the robotics company worker was inspecting the sensor operations of a robot at a distribution center for agricultural produce in Goseong-gun, South Gyeongsang Province, according to Goseong Police Station.

The robot, designed to handle boxes filled with paprika peppers and place them on a pallet, appears to have malfunctioned and erroneously identified the man as a box, according to police authorities.

The robotic arm pushed the man's upper body down against the conveyor belt, trapping him there, a report said.

The man died in the hospital after succumbing to injuries he sustained to his chest and face.

The police are preparing to launch an investigation into the on-site safety managers for possible negligence in duties.

More from Headlines