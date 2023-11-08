US Treasury removes Korea from currency manipulation watchlist

Korea has been removed from the US Treasury Department’s list of trading partners that it closely monitors for unfair foreign exchange practices, according to the department’s announcement on Tuesday. It is the first time since 2016 for Korea to be pulled from the list.

In its biannual report to the US Congress, the US Treasury placed six economies on its "monitoring list" -- China, Germany, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan -- and removed South Korea and Switzerland. Vietnam was newly added to the list.

Under the Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act of 2015, the US Treasury assesses the macroeconomic and exchange rate policies of its 20 major trading partners.

The assessment is made based on three criteria, specifically a trade surplus with the US over $15 billion, a current account surplus surpassing 3 percent of the country’s gross domestic product and the extent of intervention in foreign currency in which net purchases surpass 2 percent of the GDP over a 12-month period and more.

“It was projected that the US Treasury would remove Korea from the watchlist as Korea only met one of the three criteria,” said Kim Hyo-sang, head of the international finance team at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy.

“Removal from the watchlist gives Korean authorities the room to intervene in the foreign exchange market in the case of volatility, carrying out what we call a ‘smoothing operation,’” Kim said.

“This, of course, does not directly precipitate more involvement from authorities, as severe intervention could lead to manipulation suspicions.”

Korea was excluded from the list as it met only one criterion for two consecutive reports, regarding trade surplus with the US during the assessment period between July 2022 and June this year.

Furthermore, while the intervention on the foreign exchange market criterion keeps guard against net purchases on the US dollar, Korea has been maintaining a net sales stance on the greenback to defend the Korean won’s value since last year.

According to the Bank of Korea, net selling of the US dollar reached around $40 billion. In the first half of this year, Korea sold $8 billion to strengthen the won's value.

Industry sources said the exclusion will not directly affect the Korean won’s exchange rate against the US dollar.

“The US Treasury is likely to continue to exclude Korea from the watchlist in the first half of next year as it is projected the current account balance will not surpass the threshold then, too,” economist Park Hee-chan of Mirae Asset Securities said.

Though Korea’s current account balance has been showing signs of recovery, recording a surplus for five straight months, it remains far from surpassing 3 percent of the national GDP. Korea’s current account balance’s share against the GDP stood at 0.5 percent during the assessment period, according to the US Treasury.

"The decision does not specifically impact the forecast on the currency exchange rate. Though Korea has been pulled off the watchlist, the authorities' stance on foreign exchange intervention is unlikely to be affected,” Park said.

As Park assessed, the Korean won against the dollar remained steady Wednesday. It opened at 1,306 won, strengthening 1.9 won from the previous closing price, tracking offshore trading rates. It further moved to 1,298.8 won in the morning and remained around 1,300 won throughout the day as of press time.

The Korean won slightly strengthened earlier this week, compared to an exchange rate that hit 1,360 won at the end of September, as the local market gained traction following the Korean government’s short selling ban. Also, projections that the US Federal Reserve’s rate-hike cycle will end soon helped the Korean won gain value against the greenback.

Meanwhile, the US Treasury did not designate any trading partner as a currency manipulator. If so designated, the country could be be imposed trade sanctions by the US government.

But it further mentioned China must be monitored closely for its lack of transparency regarding key features of its foreign exchange system, adding it makes the country "an outlier among major economies."