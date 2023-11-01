Exports log first rise in 13 months in sign of trade recovery for Korea

South Korea's exports are showing signs of recovery, as the country’s outbound shipments in October gained for the first time in 13 months, data showed Wednesday.

The country’s exports in October stood at $55.09 billion, marking a 5.1 percent increase from the same month last year. Imports declined by 9.7 percent to $53.5 billion, allowing Korea to post a trade surplus, according to preliminary data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and Korea Customs Service.

It is the first time for monthly exports to mark an increase in more than a year, since September 2022. Daily trade volume, taking into consideration the days of operation, stood at $2.62 billion, the highest this year.

South Korea's monthly exports had been on a decline from October 2022 to September this year due to a slump in the chips industry and a contraction in exports to China, a major trade partner for the country. Amid the slump, exports dropped to $46.3 billion in January.

Despite the pick up in trade, chip exports are yet to fully recover, though it is assessed to have passed the worst part of the slump.

South Korea’s exports of semiconductors decreased by 3.1 percent on-year in October, marking the smallest drop seen this year.

Since hitting its low point in the first quarter, chip exports have been on a gain this year, growing from $6.86 billion in the first quarter to $7.55 billion in the second quarter and $8.6 billion in the third quarter.

Exports of automobiles (19.8 percent), machinery (10.4 percent), ships (101.4 percent), petroleum products (18 percent) and displays (15.5 percent) gained on-year, too. The outbound shipments of automobiles have been advancing for 15 months straight, leading the export recovery of South Korea.

Exports to China stood at $11 billion, surpassing the $10 billion for three consecutive months. Yet the monthly figure showed a 9.5 percent decline on-year.

With the increase in exports and drop in imports, Korea logged a trade surplus of $1.64 billion in October, continuing a fifth straight gain from June. It is the first time in 20 months for the Korean economy to record a gain in exports and trade surplus at the same time since February last year.

Imports of crude oil increased by 0.1 percent on-year, while the inbound shipments of other energy products such as gas and coal dropped by 54.3 percent and 26.1 percent, respectively.

The rebound in exports partly stems from the base effect of the weak exports from last year. Higher energy costs from the geopolitical tension in the Middle East also add concern for South Korea, a country heavily dependent on energy imports.

“South Korea’s exports have succeeded in rebounding, maintaining a trade surplus despite the difficulties of US-China tension, supply network reshuffle, Israel-Hamas conflict and high oil prices,” Industry Minister Bang Moon-kyu said. “We will put in all efforts to continue the momentum in exports gain until the year-end.”