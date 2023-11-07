[Graphic News] Biden trails Trump in states likely to decide 2024 US election, polls show

Most Popular
-
6
[Newsmaker] Fugitive captured after 3 days on the lam
-
7
Hyundai to develop own cheaper batteries for EVs
-
8
Man arrested for assaulting woman for having short hair
-
9
S. Korea goes all-out to eradicate bedbugs as reports surge nationwide
-
10
Yoon vows to move up completion of GTX commuter rail networks
[Graphic News] Biden trails Trump in states likely to decide 2024 US election, polls showBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Nov. 8, 2023 - 08:00
In the US, Democratic President Joe Biden is behind Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in five of the six most important battleground states exactly a year before the presidential election as Americans express doubts about Biden’s age, dissatisfaction toward his handling of the economy and other issues, polls showed.
The polls were conducted by The New York Times and Siena College. Trump, first in the field for his party’s 2024 nomination as he seeks to regain the presidency, leads in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania, with Biden ahead in Wisconsin, the polls showed.
Biden defeated Trump in all six states in the 2020 election. Trump now leads by an average of 48 to 44 percent in the six states, the polls showed. (Reuters)
More from Headlines
-
Race issue enters Korean politics
-
Kosdaq volatility persists after short selling ban
-
S. Korea goes all-out to eradicate bedbugs as reports surge nationwide