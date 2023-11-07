[Graphic News] Biden trails Trump in states likely to decide 2024 US election, polls show

In the US, Democratic President Joe Biden is behind Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in five of the six most important battleground states exactly a year before the presidential election as Americans express doubts about Biden’s age, dissatisfaction toward his handling of the economy and other issues, polls showed.

The polls were conducted by The New York Times and Siena College. Trump, first in the field for his party’s 2024 nomination as he seeks to regain the presidency, leads in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania, with Biden ahead in Wisconsin, the polls showed.

Biden defeated Trump in all six states in the 2020 election. Trump now leads by an average of 48 to 44 percent in the six states, the polls showed. (Reuters)