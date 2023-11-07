LX Holdings CEO promoted to president

LX Holdings Chief Executive Officer and Vice President Roh Jin-seo has been promoted to president in a regular personnel reshuffle, the business group announced Tuesday.

A close confidante of the group’s chairman Koo Bon-joon, Roh served as the chief strategy officer in the holdings company before he took on the CEO position last March.

“Roh led the growth of the group by coming up with strategies to strengthen business competitiveness and reorganizing the business portfolio. He also successfully supported the stable operation of the group when it spun off from LG Group,” LX Holdings said.

Roh has worked with Koo since before the spinoff from LG Group, serving as the executive vice president and leading robotics business in LG Electronics before moving to LX Holdings.

Koo is an uncle of current LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and a younger brother of late LG Group chief Koo Bon-moo.

“The latest personnel reshuffle was carried out based on strict performance evaluation and responsible attitude, and the company will further promote firm growth,” an LX Holdings official said.

In 2021, LX Holdings spun off from LG Group, South Korea’s fourth-largest chaebol group, and currently has eight affiliates under its wing, covering diverse areas including trading, logistics, semiconductors, chemicals, and construction materials -- LX International, LX Hausys, LX Pantos, LX Semicon, LX MMA, LX Glas, LX MDI and LX Ventures.