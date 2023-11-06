[Graphic News] Number of foreign nationals convicted for drug-related offenses in Korea triples over 4 years

Most Popular
[Graphic News] Number of foreign nationals convicted for drug-related offenses in Korea triples over 4 yearsBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Nov. 7, 2023 - 08:01
The number of individuals of foreign nationality convicted of drug crimes in South Korea nearly tripled in the past four years, data showed.
From 2018 to 2022, the number of foreign nationals convicted of drug-related offenses here reached 6,423 after registering a steady rise each year, according to National Police Agency data released by Rep. Lee Sang-min of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea.
Since reaching 596 in 2018, the figure rose to 1,072 in 2019, 1,428 in 2020 and 1,606 in 2021, ultimately tripling to 1,721 by 2022 after four years.
Those convicted for drug-related offenses represented 4.99 percent of all foreign nationals convicted of crimes in Korea as of 2022, up from 1.71 percent in 2018. (Yonhap)
