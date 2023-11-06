[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen hits Billboard 200 at No. 2 with 11th EP

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment) (Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

The 11th EP from Seventeen notched second place on the Billboard 200, according to the preview article published by the American publication on Monday. EP “Seventeenth Heaven” sold over 5 million copies in the first week and rewrote album K-pop sales records. The mini album claimed the top spot on Oricon’s weekly and weekly combined album rankings, cementing its status as the international artist that topped both charts with the most albums at 11. At home, the band picked up five trophies from television music charts with main track “God of Music” which also topped the iTunes top songs chart in 29 regions. Meanwhile, the 13-member act will resume its Japan tour in Saitama on Nov. 23 and will hop over to Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka until Dec. 17. BTOB parts ways with agency after 11 years

All six members of BTOB decided not to renew their contracts with agency Cube Entertainment, said the management firm on Monday. After a long, careful discussion, both parties agreed to part ways after 11 years, said the company. The band debuted in 2012 and extended their contracts once in 2018. As for the rights over the name of the band, the agency said that they are still in talks and only saying that they are looking at it positively. Since last week, rumors have been circulating that the bandmates were offered 6 billion won ($ 4.63 million) from another agency. The band’s latest album was 12th EP “Wind and Wish” from May and a concert film of its 10th anniversary concert held in January was released in cinemas in Korea last week. Taeyeon to return with 5th solo EP

Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation will return solo again on Nov. 27, announced label SM Entertainment on Monday. She will roll out fifth solo EP “To. X” that consists of six tracks including the titular track. The EP comes over 20 months after her third studio album, “INVU,” which topped the iTunes top albums chart in 21 regions and earned seven trophies from television music chart shows. On Sunday, she uploaded a series of her photographs and marked the eighth anniversary of her debut as a solo musician. (G)I-dle, aespa, Ive team up for EXPO project single

