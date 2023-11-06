Yoon expected to replace several senior secretaries ahead of parliamentary elections

President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to replace several senior secretaries, including those in charge of press affairs and political affairs, in line with the resignations of those preparing to run in next year's parliamentary elections, sources said Monday.

Yoon is considering promoting presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon to the position of senior secretary for press affairs to replace Kim Eun-hye, who is expected to resign next month to run for a seat in the Bundang district of Gyeonggi Province, according to the sources.

Han Oh-seop, presidential secretary for state affairs monitoring, is being considered to replace Lee Jin-bok as senior secretary for political affairs, amid speculation Lee could be named the next CEO of the Korea Exchange, the country's bourse operator.

Also under consideration is Kim Jeong-soo, former president of the Korea Military Academy, to succeed Kang Seung-kyoo as senior presidential secretary for civil society. Kang is believed to be preparing to run for a seat in the Hongseong and Yesan district of South Chungcheong Province.

The reorganization is likely to begin late this month, after the National Assembly completes its audits of the presidential office and Yoon returns from his state visit to Britain. (Yonhap)