Jungkook on top: BTS singer racks up more landmark feats with 'Golden'

Jungkook of BTS continues his record-setting streak as a K-pop solo artist with his first album, "Golden."

According to Spotify on Saturday, local time, the 11-song album racked up 39,653,740 streams in total with release on Friday, logging the highest first-day stream counts by a K-pop solo artist's album on the platform.

Jungkook's songs dominated Spotify's Daily Top Song Global chart, with pre-released "Seven" reclaiming the top spot, while the newly unveiled title track "Standing Next to You" placed at the second with 6,472,019 streams.

Eight other songs were spread out on the ladder's top 30, with "3D (feat. Jack Harlow)" scored No. 7, "Hate You," No. 16, "Yes or No," No. 18, "Please Don't Change," No. 23, "Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer)," No. 24, "Somebody," No. 27, "Shot Glass of Tears," No. 28, and "Too Sad to Dance," No. 29.

Jungkook has the most-streamed K-pop album on the first day both as a solo singer and as a team, with the group record -- 47,565,917 streams -- set by BTS' ninth anniversary anthology album, "Proof," last year.

The band's label Big Hit Music said Sunday that "Golden" also topped in Japan, notching up No. 1 on the country's biggest music data collector Oricon's daily album ranking with 205,961 copies sold on its first day. On the daily digital single ranking, all eight songs logged inside the top 15 ranks, with "Standing Next to You" topping the list.

Released at 1 p.m. on Friday, "Golden" instantly set a new record by selling over two million copies in less than five hours, according to Hanteo Chart, becoming the first K-pop solo artist's album to earn the double million-seller title on its first day. With just a day's record, the album surpassed the previous weekly album sales record by a Korean solo singer.

The album also soared at No. 1 on the iTunes' Top Albums chart in 77 countries worldwide, while its main song, "Standing Next to You," swept the Top Song chart in 71 countries, Big Hit Music had announced Saturday.

Jungkook set yet another record on Billboard with the new album, this time placing three songs in the top 10 of the Global 200 (US excl.) chart as the first Asian artist. On Saturday's chart, "Seven" and "3D" each tallied at No. 2 and No. 7, respectively, while "Too Much," Jungkook's collaborative single with The Kid Laroi and Central Cee, stood at No. 10.

With "Seven" and "3D," the BTS singer had written history as the first solo singer to grab the top two spots on the Global 200 (US excl.).

This week, he also tied the record on Billboard's Hot 100 for the most number of hits placed by a K-pop solo singer with "Gangnam Style" hitmaker Psy, after "Too Much" debuted at No. 44 as Jungkook's fifth solo release to enter the main singles chart.

Locally, "Standing Next to You" peaked at No. 4 on Melon's Top 100 list.

Jungkook is the youngest member of global K-pop phenomenon BTS and officially came out solo this July with "Seven."