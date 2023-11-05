Most Popular
-
1
N. Korea steps up criticism against military cooperation among S. Korea. US, Japan
-
2
Actor Lee Sun-kyun makes 2nd appearance before police over suspected drug use
-
3
FM makes final pitch for World Expo 2030 in France
-
4
S. Korea, Thailand to hold consular talks amid complaints over immigration services for Thai nationals
-
5
Election calculus dominates debate on Seoul expansion plan
-
6
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
7
[Weekender] Pop-up store on a date?
-
8
Quake shakes northwest Nepal, killing at least 128 and injuring dozens
-
9
8 in 10 favor removing mandatory camera shutter sound: survey
-
10
Catch fleeting fall foliage with exciting outdoor activities
Ex-fiance admits spanking fencing star’s nephew 'for discipline'By No Kyung-min
Published : Nov. 5, 2023 - 14:44
Jeon Cheong-jo, the former fiance of Olympic fencing medalist Nam Hyun-hee, has admitted to spanking Nam's teenage nephew "for discipline."
The Seongnam Jungwon Police Station conducted an investigation into allegations of child abuse, intimidation and stalking involving Nam Hyun-hee's former fiance on Saturday.
Jeon is alleged to have struck Nam's middle school-aged nephew approximately ten times on the buttocks with the handle of a child's golf club at Nam's mother's residence in Seongnam, located south of Seoul, on Aug. 31.
Furthermore, in April, Jeon sent threatening text messages to the nephew for requesting pocket money from Nam. The messages included statements such as, "I will make you friendless," and "I will send security guards to your school to handle matters."
While the former fiance admitted to these two charges, Jeon claimed that their actions were intended as disciplinary measures.
At first, the nephew denied any physical abuse since September when the allegation was reported to the police by a child protection institute. However, he corroborated the spanking incident after Jeon faced multiple fraud charges on Oct. 26.
Nam reported Jeon's mother for stalking, as the latter made 20 phone calls and sent text messages to her, on Oct. 30.
Police officials have stated that the Seongnam Jungwon Police Station has conducted at least one investigation for each of the three allegations: Jeon's stalking of Nam, the assault on the nephew and Jeon's mother's stalking of Nam. Whether further investigation or the handling of each case will proceed remains undecided, police officials said.
Currently, the Seoul Songpa Police Station is primarily responsible for investigating the multiple fraud charges against Jeon. The Seoul Eastern District Court has issued an arrest warrant for the alleged con artist on Friday.
More from Headlines
-
Election calculus dominates debate on Seoul expansion plan
-
[Hello Indonesia] Korea, Indonesia to bolster ties on future growth drivers
-
Two Koreas race to launch first homegrown military spy satellites