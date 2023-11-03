[Today’s K-pop] Ive hits 100m views with ‘Kitsch’ music video

(Credit: Starship Entertainment) (Credit: Starship Entertainment)

Ive amassed 100 million views with the music video for “Kitsch,” according to agency Starship Entertainment on Friday. It is the group’s fifth music video to reach the milestone, following those of “Eleven,” “Love Dive,” “After Like” and “I Am.” “Kitsch” -- along with “I Am” – fronted the six-member act’s first studio album, “I’ve Ive,” which came out in April. The LP sold more than 1.1 million copies in the first week, becoming its second million-selling album. The two lead singles topped all major music charts at home and earned the group 11 trophies combined from television music chart shows. Ive marked 700 days after its debut Thursday and is set to resume its first international tour in Yokohama later this month, about a month after the first gig in Seoul. Blackpink’s Rose unveils Christmas gifts alone

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)

A Christmas package from Rose of Blackpink became available for pre-orders on Friday. “Season’s Greetings: From Hank and Rose To You (2024)” is themed after a magical Christmas vacation and the poster for the holiday packet showed the artist enjoying a snowy day inside a house in the forest with her pet dog, Hank. The package includes an exclusive video clip as well as a photo book and a desktop calendar. The year-end merchandise only comes from Rose, however, as it is not known yet whether her bandmates will renew their contracts with the label. The management firm as well as the members are staying mum, although the quartet’s contract must have expired as of August. 2PM’s Lee Junho drops solo single

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Junho of 2PM is putting out a Korean-language version of his solo Japanese single, “Can I,” said label JYP Entertainment on Friday. The singer and actor participated in writing the lyrics and unveiled the song to the audience in advance during his solo fan meet tour, a first for Lee. The tour began in Taipei last month and will resume in Macau on Saturday, before bringing him to six more cities in Asia before early December. “Can I” is originally from a special single the veteran performer released in Japan to mark the 10th anniversary of his debut in the country as a solo act. Meanwhile, a local media report said Tuesday that he will star as the lead in Netflix original series “Cashero,” a drama adaptation of a superhero webtoon. His label said that he is considering the role following the report. Riize thanks fans with dance video

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)