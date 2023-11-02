SPO and Lim Yun-chan to perform together in Seoul in January

The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra and piano sensation Lim Yun-chan will take the stage together in January, according to MOC Productionon on Thursday.

The SPO, under the new music director Jaap van Zweden, will kick off its new season in January next year. The collaboration with Lim will take place Jan. 25 at the Seoul Arts Center and Jan. 26 at the Lotte Concert Hall as part of the SPO's regular concert.

Before the January concerts, Lim, who won the prestigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2022, will meet Korean audiences when he takes the stage with the Munich Philharmonic later this month.

More details on the SPO concert with Lim will be unveiled Nov. 20 during an upcoming press conference on the SPO's program for the 2024 season.