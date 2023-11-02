[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen sweeps charts in Japan with 11th EP

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment) (Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen placed its 11th EP atop four charts listed by Billboard Japan, according to the latest tally published Wednesday. “Seventeenth Heaven” also landed atop Oricon’s weekly albums ranking, becoming the group's seventh consecutive and 11th in total to do so. The band has the most albums achieve the feat on the weekly chart, according to agency Pledis Entertainment. The mini album sold more than 5.09 million copies in the first week, setting the new high mark for first-week album sales in K-pop history. The band is also hosting its “The City” project in five cities in Japan, offering fans more diverse experiences. The 13-member act launched its Japan tour in Tokyo in September and visits four more cities through mid-December. Twice’s Jeongyeon 1st K-pop act to join Apple Music’s Christmas project

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Jeongyeon of Twice has released a Christmas collaboration with Apple Music, JYP Entertainment said Thursday. She put out her reinterpretation of “O Christmas Tree” exclusively through the platform for its “Carols Covered” project. Jeongyeon is now the first K-pop musician to participate in the holiday collection that began in 2020 and has featured such stars as British pop singer Ellie Goulding and American singer-songwriter Muni Long. “I thought it could bring back some sweet holiday memories of everyone while they listen to my cover,” she said through Apple Music, adding that “O Christmas Tree” is one of her must-listen songs that “takes me back to those comfy times hanging out with my friends and family enjoying the holiday vibes together.” Meanwhile, Twice is in the middle of its fifth international tour, spanning across 25 cities for 44 concerts total. The girl group's next concert is to be held Saturday in Melbourne, Australia. NCT concert film to premiere next month

(Credit: CJ 4DPlex) (Credit: CJ 4DPlex)

A concert film for NCT comes to cinemas in over 50 countries starting next month, cinema operator CJ 4DPlex said Thursday. “NCT Nation: To the World” is titled after the band’s concert held in Incheon in August, as the first in-person live show featuring all 20 members of the band. In addition to live performances of “Baggy Jeans” and “Golden Age,” lead tracks from the group's fourth studio, the movie will give viewers a peek backstage as well. “Golden Age” topped a series of music charts at home and abroad. The film will first premiere in Seoul on Dec. 6, and will be available in other countries soon after. Boynextdoor to feature on webtoon OST

(Credit: KOZ Entertainment) (Credit: KOZ Entertainment)