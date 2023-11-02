Viviz goes all out for 4th EP ‘Versus’

The members of K-pop girl group Viviz poured all their energy and efforts into creating the group's fourth EP “Versus” over the course of their 10-month break.

“We used a lot of our time to come up with an album that can show various facets of our group, Viviz. We wanted to show that we are a group with a wide spectrum,” said Viviz in a press release Thursday.

The trio’s fourth EP is led by the title track “Maniac” and four sidetracks “Untie,” “Overflow,” “Day by Day” and “Up 2 Me.”

“All of our members took part in selecting the singles that we want to put in this album. We went through a lot of demos to meticulously choose our tracks,” said Eunha of Viviz.

“In this album, we portrayed what it looks like living in a world created by someone else’s fantasy and living in a world where I get to make decisions,” said SinB of Viviz.

The group points out that their performance for the title track is something to look forward to as the famous choreographer Kany, who is widely known as Beyonce’s choreographer, took part in crafting the song's choreography.

“The choreography goes perfectly with the melody of the single. There are lots of highlight dance moves but we think that the signature move is when we tap our hips with our fists,” said Eunha.

Viviz made its debut in February 2022 with the album “Beams of Prism” led by the song “Bop Bop.”

The group was formed with members of the now-defunct GFriend, a six-member K-pop girl group that launched in 2015 under Source Music.

After GFriend disbanded in 2021, Eunha, SinB and Umji came together as Viviz in 2022.

“There are still a lot of people that do not recognize us as Viviz, so we hope that our performances for this album help us strengthen our new identity,” said Umji.