BOK-KCCI seminar explores US-China rivalry's impact on Korean economy

Chey Tae-won, chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, delivers opening remarks at the Bank of Korea and KCCI's joint seminar held at the Bank of Korea's conference hall in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The Bank of Korea and the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday co-hosted a seminar to explore the repercussions of the US-China rivalry on the Korean economy.

Over 200 attendees from the business, academic and government sectors attended the seminar, including BOK Gov. Rhee Chang-yong, KCCI Chairman Chey Tae-won and Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun.

The seminar commenced with opening remarks from Chey.

During the seminar, Rhee, who acted as the moderator for a discussion session with Lee Jong-hwa, a professor of economics at Korea University, also fielded questions from participants on various topics, including strategies to address recent economic challenges, such as those arising from the US-China conflict and economic security.

As keynote speaker, Lee also delved into the multitude of challenges confronting the Korean economy.

"Korea's economy is grappling with a trio of issues — namely low growth, income and wealth inequality, and inflation and financial instability,” Lee said.

He further highlighted that international factors, such as high interest rates, geopolitical divisions and the specter of war, have compounded Korea's challenges.

In particular, Lee underscored the vulnerability of the Korean economy, which has deep economic, political and diplomatic ties with the US and China.

To mitigate risks, Lee stressed the importance of securing a robust supply chain for components and raw materials, diversifying export markets and fostering the high-value-added services industry. The professor also emphasized the pivotal role that business leaders and policy authorities must play during this tumultuous and uncertain period for the Korean economy.

"This is a moment that demands comprehensive reforms across the realms of human resources, technology, institutions, and policies," Lee said.

Kim Kyung-hoon, a researcher of KCCI think tank Sustainable Growth Initiative, presented an analysis of the impact of the US-China trade dispute on the Korean economy.

It was revealed that if the domestic production rate of intermediate goods in both countries -- the US and China -- were to increase by 1 percent, Korea's intermediate goods production rate would decrease by 0.14 percent annually, Kim said.

In particular, to bolster the competitiveness of the Korean semiconductor industry, it is important to establish a competitive position within the US-led chip alliance known as "Chip 4" or "Fab 4," comprising the US, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea.

“Especially in the face of strong competition from Taiwan, proactive measures are essential,” Kim said.

The final session was led by the moderator, Kim Heung-jong, former director of the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy, who delved into the topic of overcoming the global trade crisis.

During the discussion, professor Park Ji-hyung from Seoul National University's department of economics touched on changes in international organizations such as the World Trade Organization.

Hyundai Research Institute researcher Joo Won, Bank of Korea investigator for the Chinese market Lee Eun-seok and Kim Eun-ji, a specialist on the Asia-Middle East team at the state-run Korea Trade Promotion Corp., presented trade policies and economic cooperation strategies tailored to the US, the European Union, China and Japan.

Meanwhile, Park Yang-su, head of KCCI Sustainable Growth Initiative think tank, hinted at the possibility of a similar seminar being held next year.

"In the upcoming year, we will put our efforts to transform the BOK-KCCI Seminar into a platform for collaboration and synergy aimed at developing a national sustainable development strategy,” Park said.