Dreamcatcher to present new album 'VillanS' on Nov. 22

Girl group Dreamcatcher is returning.

The band's label Dreamcatcher Company on Wednesday announced the septet will drop a new album on Nov. 22.

The ninth EP from the group, "VillainS" will be Dreamcatcher's first release since "From Us" in May.

The promotions scheduler for the album released by the company showed it would release content ranging from individual teaser videos and images to lyrics spoiler clips and a dance preview in the lead-up to the release.

Consisting of six Korean members -- Dami, Jiu, Siyeon, Sua, Yoohyeon and Gahyeon -- and Chinese member Handong, Dreamcatcher debuted in January 2017 with the single "Nightmare."

With the new album, the group is embarking on a new journey. As the title suggests, the members are turned into villainesses, opening a new chapter to their story.

Last year, Dreamcatcher successfully rolled out its "apocalypse" trilogy, which includes the second LP "Save Us," the seventh EP "Follow Us" and the eighth EP "From Us," and reintroduced itself to the global fans through the highly conceptual and performance-driven project.

The band is returning after a yearlong travel around the world. In January, it dropped a special digital single "Reason" in celebration of its sixth anniversary and held a nine-city US tour under the same name. In the summer, it met more fans in the US, Canada and the Philippines with its standalone concerts.

Dreamcatcher's "VillainS" will come out at 6 p.m. on Nov. 22.