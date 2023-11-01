Jungkook ties record for most Billboard Hot 100 hits as K-pop soloist

Jungkook of BTS continues to light up Billboard's Hot 100 chart, setting new records as a K-pop soloist.

Two of his songs entered Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart for the week dated Nov. 4, his agency Big Hit Music celebrated on Wednesday. "Too Much," his latest release dropped in collaboration with Kid Laroi and Central Cee, debuted at No. 44. His solo single "3D (Feat. Jack Harlow)" tallied its fourth consecutive week on the chart, at No. 75, up 18 spots from the previous week.

With the latest feat, Jungkook's total number of Hot 100 hits comes to five, tying the record for most songs by a K-pop soloist on Billboard's main singles chart. Psy previously charted "Gangnam Style," "Gentleman," "Hangover," "Daddy" and "That That (Prod. & Feat. Suga of BTS)."

Jungkook made his solo debut on the Hot 100 in February 2022 with "Stay Alive (Prod. Suga of BTS)," off the original soundtrack for BTS web comic "7Fates: Chakho." He again entered the chart with Charlie Puth's "Left and Right," which peaked at No. 22.

In July, his official solo debut "Seven (Feat. Latto)" notched No. 1 on the Billboard songs chart -- the first K-pop solo singer's song to top the chart -- and went on to spend 13 consecutive weeks in the top 100.

His follow-up "3D" soared to No. 5 upon its release in September, making Jungkook the first Korean to place two songs in the Hot 100's top five.

"Too Much" came out on Oct. 20 as the latest of Jungkook's solo endeavors. A song by Australian singer-songwriter The Kid Laroi, Jungkook and British rapper Central Cee featured together in the song and the music video.

Other BTS members also extended their feats on various Billboard charts. V's "Layover" was on the Billboard 200 main albums chart for a seventh straight week at No. 160, while Jimin's solo album "Face" tallied No. 12 on the World Albums chart.

Jungkook, the youngest of the K-pop septet, is set to drop his first solo album, "Golden," on Friday. The 11-track collection features star-studded global music talents the likes of Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, DJ Snake and BTS' "Dynamite" producer David Stewart.