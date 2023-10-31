Plush bag charms in high demand among young Korean women

More and more shops are stocking a variety of bag accessories, cashing in on the desires of collectors like Park.

"I wasn't aware that this was a fad in South Korea, but I've noticed a surge in stores selling a wide range of bag charms these days."

"I visited a cafe in Seoul's Yeonnam-dong with my friends and decided to get this fleecy bear for my bag," university student Park Ji-soo said after buying a white bear bag charm.

Instead, it's all about the aesthetic for many young Koreans, who embellish their bags with these key rings, also known as bag charms.

It may seem somewhat ironic to call a fluffy doll ornament adorning a handbag a "key ring," as it seemingly serves no practical purpose and has no keys attached.

Celebrity influence

According to data compiled by Daehaknaeil Research Laboratory for the Twenties over the past four years, "key ring" has emerged as the most frequently searched keyword among 1,000 consumer goods on social media platforms this year.

This represents a significant shift, as "key ring" has overtaken "photo card," which had held the top spot for the past two years, with "key ring" ranking third.

The widespread craving for cute bag charms in South Korea can be partially attributed to the influence of celebrities who display fluffy additions to their bags on social media.

Celebrities such as Jisoo of K-pop sensation Blackpink have sparked frenzied demand for animal bag charms from British soft toy company Jellycat.

This trend extends to other celebrities, such as K-pop girl groups New Jeans, Red Velvet and aespa, along with numerous social media influencers, spurring the demand for bag charms from brands at home and abroad.

Likewise, Korean actress Cha Jung-won has significantly boosted the popularity of grocery store Monamhee's doll bag charm, named "Beulpingi" after Blackpink's nickname.

As of October this year, Monamhee's bag charms Beulpingi and Brown are being resold on online platform Kream at more than double their original price, and all of Monamhee’s Kream-exclusive releases have quickly sold out.

In the same month, Monamhee also unveiled a limited edition collaboration with Levi's jeans. The release triggered a rush of interest, with some even making a profit by reselling them online.

However, the phenomenon is not limited to celebrity endorsements, as it has transformed into a full-fledged accessory trend. Celebrities' social media posts featuring charmed handbags have turned looks of dangling dolls on bags into the latest fashion trend in the nation.

According to Choi Seul-bee, who works at Onemorebag, a general store offering goods from both local and foreign brands in Seoul's trendy neighborhood of Seochon, Jongno-gu, sales of keychains and handbag charms have surged, even though the shop does not stock charms by well-known brands like Monamhee.

"More than 90 percent of consumers purchasing bag charms are women in their 20s,” Choi said. “I believe celebrities have a profound influence on people's pursuit of adorable doll handbag accessories."

Lee Eun-hee, a professor of consumer studies at Inha University, pointed out that young consumers, who are often particularly conscious of their appearance, tend to be swayed by influential trendsetters.

“They exhibit a desire to follow the trends set by their favorite celebrities and relish being a part of the fashionable wave,” she said.