Oman transitions to digital voting

Omani citizens take photos of their ID cards as part of a verification process to make sure ID cardholders are registered voters and ready to vote via mobile app. (Courtesy of Oman News Agency)

MUSCAT, Oman -- Oman has seen a surge in voter turnout following the implementation of an electronic voting system Sunday, allowing its citizens to use mobile apps to cast ballots remotely for new members of Parliament.

At the same time, the election has left Oman's powerful monarchy with room for further improvement in terms of civic engagement.

Sunday's election recorded a 65.88 percent voter turnout, as nearly 500,000 out of the nation's 753,260 registered voters cast their ballot for candidates vying for 90 seats in the lower house of Oman's Parliament, called the Shura Council.

The vote marked the highest voter participation rate in 12 years.

A 2011 election for a four-year lower house of the Council of Oman had a 77 percent voter turnout, reflecting Omani citizens' hope in the aftermath of the Arab Spring pro-democracy protests that swept the Middle East.

Voter participation, however, has since diminished over time. The turnout in 2015 came to 57 percent, out of some 612,000 registered voters. The rate fell yet again to 49 percent in 2019, out of some 713,000 registered voters.

For this year's election, the number of those who cast their vote increased by roughly 150,000 compared to the previous election, while the number of registered voters surged by around 40,000.

The improvement in voter turnout "is a good indicator and evidence of their awareness of participating in the election," said Mohammed Al-Balushi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Information and chairman of the Media Committee for Electing Members of the Shura Council, in a briefing Monday.

Sunday's vote was Oman's second nationwide election to take place electronically, following the municipal election in December 2022.

Supporting the electronic election were apps Intikhab, used to register as a voter, and Antakhib, used to cast a vote. The processes of candidacy registration, voters' social engagement and vote counting were also conducted digitally.

Intikhab and Antakhib boast a range of innovative technologies, including a wireless mobile technology of so-called near field communication, used to read the photos of eligible voters' ID cards and verify voter identification, as well as audio reading features and sign language support for people with disabilities.

The digitization process was also augmented by artificial technology to offer voters a comprehensive statistical picture of the electoral process and hourly updates of the outcome, according to the Omani government.

"The programs used in voting were largely transparent, as there was no human intervention at all," said Sheikh Al-Mukhtar bin Abdullah Al-Harithi, chairman of the Supreme Committee for Shura Elections.